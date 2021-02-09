Don't get cocky with these Covid-19 numbers. With new variants, easing restrictions now would be 'incredibly risky'

"It is absolutely essential that we continue to do steps beyond vaccination to keep this under control," Besser said.

"The reason for that is that the more this virus is allowed to spread in our communities, the more we're going to see these variants spreading," he said.

"And if the vaccines aren't as effective against some of these variants, then we could see the gains that we're so excited about right now, we could see those reversed in a very short amount of time."

What the gains look like right now

-- The US has averaged 110,854 new Covid-19 cases each day over the past week, according to Johns Hopkins University.

That's down 24% compared to the previous week. (But testing has dropped by 12.3% over the same time period, according to the COVID Tracking Project.)

-- Covid-19 hospitalizations have decreased 12.53% this past week, compared to the previous week, according to the project.

-- The national test positivity rate -- or the percentage of tests taken that turn out to be positive -- now averages 6.93%, according to the COVID Tracking Project.