Donald Trump's election delusions are getting grander

As President Donald Trump's days in the White House grow increasingly numbered, his delusions about the 2020 election are growing. By a lot.

"You can lose and that's acceptable," Trump said during a rally for Georgia's Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue on Monday night. "You lose, you lose. You go and you go wherever you're going and you go and say maybe I'll do it again sometime or maybe I won't or I get back to life. But when you win in a landslide and they steal it and it's rigged, it's not acceptable."

Moments later, Trump was back at it. "Over the past few weeks, we've demonstrated that we won the election in a landslide. Almost 75 million people voted for me," he said, to applause from the crowd. "The most of any incumbent president in the history of our country."