Donald Trump weighs in on Liz Cheney's expected ouster by endorsing Stefanik and talking to McCarthy

"They may have even spoken today," he added.

A second source confirmed to CNN that McCarthy and Trump had been in touch.

In a new statement Wednesday, Trump called Cheney a "warmonger" "who has virtually no support left in the Great State of Wyoming."

Though McCarthy's relationship with Trump remains strained after he stood by Cheney following her vote to impeach Trump earlier this year, the top House Republican has been working to repair the relationship with a visit to Mar-a-Lago in late January and frequent outreach to the ex-president and his team. Despite supporting McCarthy's push to dump Cheney from the GOP's leadership ranks, one person close to the former president said Trump was still bitter over the California Republican's initial support for Cheney and suggested it would take some time for the relationship between both men to fully heal.

"McCarthy made his choice. He chose Cheney over Trump and he chose business as usual over draining the swamp," this person said.

In recent days, however, McCarthy and Trump have worked together in an effort to boost Stefanik's campaign to be the new conference chairwoman.