Donald Trump is no longer part of SAG-AFTRA

CNN's John Berman spoke with Screen Actors Guild President Gabrielle Carteris about former President Donald Trump's resignation letter to the guild, which he sent after the union called for a disciplinary hearing against Trump following the US Capitol insurrection.

He didn't want to be fired, so he quit.

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday submitted his resignation from SAG-AFTRA, the union representing roughly 160,000 professionals, from actors and musicians to media professionals.

Trump's resignation comes just weeks after the union's National Board voted to have his membership reevaluated by a disciplinary committee, relating to what a press release at the time called Trump's "role in inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6."

"Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred -- democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press," union president Gabrielle Carteris said. "There's a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers."

In his resignation letter, addressed directly to Carteris and made available by SAG-AFTRA on its official website, Trump wrote, "I no longer wish to be associated with your union," citing what he said were "policy failures."