Donald Trump has some *deep* thoughts on Medina Spirit

1. "So now even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, is a junky. This is emblematic of what is happening to our Country." I am assuming that Trump isn't being totally literal here -- as in, he doesn't mean that, as a country, we have too-high doses of anti-inflammatory drugs in our systems. So what does he mean? I guess that cheating (or alleged cheating) is rampant in America? Or something?

2. "The whole world is laughing at us as we go to hell on our Borders, our fake Presidential Election, and everywhere else!" So, is the whole world laughing at us because a horse that won the Kentucky Derby failed a drug test? That would be sort of weird since the owner of Medina Spirit -- Amr Zedan -- is from Saudi Arabia. Or does Trump mean -- and this seem more likely (I guess) -- that the world is laughing at us because of the horse and our borders and the election and the fact that we are going to "hell ... everywhere else" too? If that's what Trump means, there's scant evidence to back up that claim. A Pew poll released earlier this year showed large majorities of Western Europeans believed President Joe Biden would do the "right thing" in international affairs,a stark contrast to how those nations felt about Trump. I couldn't find any polling that asked foreign countries whether they are currently (or have been) "laughing at us as we go to hell."