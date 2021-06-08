Donald Trump for ... speaker of the House?

TRUMP: "You know, it's very interesting. That's so interesting. And people have said, run for the Senate, OK, run for the Senate, but you know what? Your idea might be better. It's very interesting."

Now that idea doesn't seem so crazy, does it?!

Well, OK, it's still very unlikely to happen. Mostly because Trump doesn't really seem like the kind of guy who would be cool serving in the House after he had been president. (John Quincy Adams he is not!) Too small potatoes for him -- even as speaker!

And because every poll I've seen (and Trump has seen) shows him romping the potential 2024 GOP presidential field, it's hard to imagine him deciding to run for a House seat in 2022 -- no matter how easily he might be able to win a district drawn for him by pliant Florida Republicans.