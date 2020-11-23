Donald Trump finally found someone with a too-crazy conspiracy theory about the 2020 election

Man! This thing goes deeper than I thought!

I kid, of course, because all of what Powell said is, er, a little off. Dominion is a voting systems company founded in Canada in 2003. As for Powell's claim that Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are "in on the Dominion scam," there's no evidence of any sort to back up that claim.

In the wake of Powell's latest comments, the Trump legal team quickly tried to erase recent history.

"Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own," said Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis. "She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity."