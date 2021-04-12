Domino's is launching a pizza delivery robot car

Domino's has teamed up with the autonomous vehicle company Nuro to test a new way for customers to get their pizzas.

The robots are coming, and they're bringing pizza.

This week, Domino's is rolling out a robot car delivery service to select customers in Houston. For those who opt in, their pies will arrive in a fully autonomous vehicle made by Nuro.

Here's how it works: Customers in the Woodland Heights neighborhood of Houston can choose robot delivery and receive texts with updates on the car's location and a numerical code that can be used to retrieve the order. Once the car arrives, the customer enters the number on the bot's touchscreen, and the car doors open up to serve the food.

Nuro's robot car was the first completely autonomous, human-free on-road delivery vehicle to receive regulatory approval from the US Department of Transportation last year, Domino's said.

This isn't Domino's first foray into the world of autonomous deliveries. In 2017, the Michigan-based company used a self-driving Ford Fusion hybrid to deliver pizzas to randomly chosen customers in Ann Arbor, Michigan. And in 2013, Domino's tested out pizza delivery via drone in the United Kingdom.