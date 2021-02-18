Dolly Parton says 'thanks, but no thanks' to a statue of her at the Tennessee capitol

Fans swoon when legendary musician Dolly Parton says "thanks, but no thanks" to a statue in her likeness at the Tennessee Capitol. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports on the statuesque national treasure.

Dolly Parton has told Tennessee lawmakers that actually, no, she doesn't want a statue of her erected at the Tennessee Capitol.

Earlier this year, a Tennessee representative proposed the statue idea to honor Parton for her contributions to the state.

Fittingly, the statue would have faced Ryman Auditorium, a venue which, throughout her career, has become "something of a second home" for Parton.

But Dolly said no.

"I am honored and humbled by their intention but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration," she tweeted.

"Given all that's going on in the world, I don't think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time."

A humble country icon

Parton's roots in Tennessee run deep.