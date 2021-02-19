Dole Packaged Foods' US workers will soon make $15 an hour

Dole Packaged Foods President Pier Luigi Sigismondi says the company is months away from having all of their US based employees making at least $15 an hour. He also explains why he's still concerned about the global supply chain.

"The $15 an hour that is actually being discussed today in the Biden administration... I think we're very close from actually doing the same ourselves," said Pier Luigi Sigismondi, president of Dole Packaged Foods, in an interview with CNN Business. "A few more weeks or months of work and I think we will be able to actually confirm that."

The move comes as farm and plant workers across the US have remained at high risk during the pandemic — often working in tight quarters -— and concerns are high about the global food supply chain. Dole Packaged Foods, a Dole brand that grows and distributes fruit and healthy snacks, employs 27,000 people globally including 1,100 in the Americas.

On the supply chain front, Sigismondi also discussed the slowdown in maritime transport that has made food more scarce, and labor shortages that have led to inflation: "The supply chains are very, very tight right now. It's not easy to distribute foods in today's world where there's so much tension."