DOJ signals plans to coordinate anti-ransomware efforts with the same protocols as it does for terrorism

The Justice Department process outlined in the memo is one that it generally reserves for high-priority issues such as terrorism, said CNN legal analyst Elie Honig.

"Essentially, DOJ now will treat ransomware attacks as high-priority crimes, and will devote more resources to fighting back," Honig said.

In recent weeks, cybercriminals have increasingly targeted organizations that play critical roles across broad swaths of the US economy. The fallout from those attacks show how hackers are now causing chaos for everyday Americans at an unprecedented pace and scale.

A high-profile attack against Colonial Pipeline last month disrupted fuel shipments to gas stations all along the east coast, prompting widespread panic buying. This week, the meat supplier JBS disclosed a cyberattack that led to a temporary shutdown of all nine of its US beef processing plants, prompting anxiety among some workers over potential lost wages.

And on Wednesday, New York's transit agency disclosed it had been the target of a cyberattack in April, though it added that there was "no evidence operational systems were impacted, no employee or customer information breached, no data loss and no changes to our vital systems."