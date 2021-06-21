DOJ releases Capitol riot videos from major conspiracy case involving the Proud Boys

Another video appears to show Donohoe, with his face covered with a red-and-white-striped bandana, looking on as others in the crowd take down four police officers blocking a stairwell into the Capitol. Prosecutors have made clear they believe this was a key moment in the pro-Trump crowd violently breaking police down to move farther into the building.

A third video, apparently from before the violent push, captures a group of armor-clad men milling outside the Capitol, with one on a walkie-talkie, and another with a bullhorn. One person calls to the others, announcing, "Let's take the f***ing Capitol." Another man then tells him, "Let's not f***ing yell that." It's unclear if Donohoe is in the video, but several other Proud Boys conspiracy co-defendants are on the scene.

Donohoe, from North Carolina, is charged in a case that accuses leaders of the Proud Boys of orchestrating breaking into the US Capitol on January 6. Prosecutors say Donohoe coordinated group chats and was a "trusted senior lieutenant" on January 6 who gave directions to others and cheered on another Proud Boy obtaining a police riot shield during the siege.