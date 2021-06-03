DOJ investigating political fundraising by controversial Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

The news follows reporting from the newspaper last September in which former employees of a company previously run by DeJoy said they were pressured to donate to GOP candidates and then reimbursed through bonuses.

DeJoy, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, was appointed to lead the postal service during the Trump administration and has unveiled controversial postal service reforms during his tenure.

David Young, a longtime human resources director of New Breed Logistics, told The Post that when DeJoy was a fundraiser for the Republican Party, "he asked employees for money. We gave him the money, and then he reciprocated by giving us big bonuses."

"When we got our bonuses, let's just say they were bigger, they exceeded expectations — and that covered the tax and everything else," he said.

Young, who donated more than $19,000 while at the company, according to the Post, added, "No one was ever forced to or lost a job because they didn't, but if people contributed, their raises and their bonuses were bumped up to accommodate that."