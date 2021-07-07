DOJ charges Capitol riot suspect with attacking AP photographer

Byerly is the latest riot suspect to be charged by officials in recent weeks for allegedly harming members of the media or their equipment. Last week, the Justice Department rounded up several new defendants accused of destroying thousands of dollars' worth of professional broadcast equipment outside the Capitol, in a scene captured on multiple videos showing supporters of former President Donald Trump gleefully taking out their anger at the mainstream media.

Among the pile of equipment were some items marked as belonging to The Associated Press. Prosecutors say one media outlet lost more than $30,000 worth of equipment.

Last month, federal authorities charged an Illinois man with assaulting a cameraman during the riot, saying he was the first insurrection defendant to be arrested for allegedly harming a member of the media. Court filings said he allegedly "ran into and tackled" the cameraman outside the Capitol.

And last week, federal prosecutors charged a Pennsylvania woman who they say stormed the Capitol and filmed a harrowing mob attack on a New York Times photojournalist.