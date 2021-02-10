DOJ and House managers zero in on far-right Proud Boys' role in Capitol attack

What prosecutors are saying in court at the moment

The court cases have not tied the group closely to Trump's inner circle so far and haven't sketched out a broader group-wide effort to attack the Capitol.

So far in court, prosecutors have gone after men associated with the Proud Boys one by one, or occasionally in pairs. A larger conspiracy case or sedition charges hadn't yet materialized as of Wednesday night, though prosecutors indicated they are considering pursuing those types of cases against right-wing extremist groups that took part in the January 6 attack.

In two cases over the past week, prosecutors have described how the Proud Boys could be "fomenting rebellion" if key members were allowed to be released from jail as they face their charges related to the riot.

In one case, against Seattle Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean, prosecutors described in court papers how the group could come together again for attacks.