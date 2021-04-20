Dogecoin jumps 20% as crypto fans declare Doge Day

Dogecoin's popularity has soared this year, buoyed in part by the adoption of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by business and mainstream investors. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.

All the dogecoins in circulation are now worth more than $53 billion after fans declared April 20 Doge Day on social media with the aim of pushing the digital currency's value to new heights.

The price of a single dogecoin jumped as much as 20% on Tuesday to 42 cents, nearing Friday's all-time high of 45 cents, according to CoinDesk data. On Twitter and Reddit, crypto enthusiasts posted memes featuring the Dogecoin logo, a Shiba Indu dog, with the hashtag #DogeDay and #Doge420.

Social media users also drew links between Doge Day and Weed Day, which is celebrated on April 20 by marijuana smokers.

Dogecoin's popularity has soared this year, buoyed in part by the adoption of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by business and mainstream investors.