Doctors in Chicago are making house calls to give vulnerable patients the Covid-19 vaccine

Uber and Walgreens have partnered to offer rides to vaccination sites

Davis says it is time to move beyond the surface-level explanations we repeatedly hear.

"Oh, well, Black people have more diabetes, you know, but that's not an explanation for why more (Black) people are getting Covid ... it turns out in research it is also not a good explanation for why there are more deaths," she said.

"Why are frontline health care workers disproportionately Black, like all those essential workers that we're talking about? I think if you keep digging deeper and say, 'Well, why is that?' what you get to is racism."

It's a problem President Joe Biden says he is trying to fix.

"The fact is, if you're 70 years old, you don't have a vehicle and you live in a tough neighborhood, meaning it's a high concentration of Covid, you're not likely to be able to walk five miles to get a vaccine," he said during a February CNN town hall.

Biden's Covid-19 relief package includes funding for mobile vaccinations, which have begun in states like Texas, California and Massachusetts.