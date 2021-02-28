Diversity visa lottery winners from countries blocked by Trump hope for another chance under Biden

In 2016, Belqees Al-Doais won a lottery that she was sure would change her life: the chance at a visa to come to the United States.

She was in her fourth year of university, living in Yemen, a newlywed and soon to be pregnant when she found out she won the US Diversity Visa Lottery, also known as "The Green Card Lottery." It seemed Al-Doais had beaten the odds -- 12.4 million applicants applied for a chance at the up to 50,000 visas that could be issued for 2017.

But in 2017, then-President Donald Trump took a series of actions aimed at barring individuals from Muslim-majority countries from coming to the United States. The one that was ultimately allowed to take effect -- Presidential Proclamation 9645 -- placed varying levels of restrictions on foreign nationals from eight countries: Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Somalia and Yemen.

The path to a new life in the US for diversity visa lottery recipients like her seemed all but blocked. Although she said she was not refused under the executive order, she was not able to obtain her green card before time lapsed.

"After our dreams of traveling to the US were shattered, everything completely changed and was destroyed in my view," Al-Doais told CNN. "The simplest way to describe my life currently is that it is a nightmare."