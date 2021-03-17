Distribution of White supremacist propaganda surged in 2020, ADL says

Distribution of White supremacist propaganda reached the highest amount ever recorded since the Anti-Defamation League began tracking it, the group said in a report released on Wednesday.

There were 5,125 documented cases of racist, anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ fliers, stickers, banners and posters distributed in the US -- an average of 14 incidents per day and nearly double the 2,724 cases recorded in 2019, the ADL said.

The ADL began publishing its data on White supremacist propaganda distribution in 2016.

Much of the propaganda "overwhelmingly features veiled White supremacist language with a patriotic slant" in an effort to normalize White supremacist hate and bolster recruiting, while simultaneously targeting minorities, the ADL said.

Some of the material is explicit, invoking Adolf Hitler or Nazis. One declaring "Hitler was right" while another flier says "Love not hate" -- where the O in love contains a swastika while the word hate contains a Jewish Star of David. Others declared "Reject White guilt," "Open borders is the virus" and one says "Black Crimes Matter," a hateful take on the Black Lives Matter movement.