Disproportionate number of current and former military personnel arrested in Capitol attack, CNN analysis shows

CNN is continuing to keep count of the number of military members arrested in connection to the insurrection, as well as police officers and others who have been trained or prepared for combat in the name of the United States.

"What we've seen too often is that this kind of ideological militancy is allowed to exist in the military," said former FBI agent Michael German who spent years undercover in White supremacist and domestic extremist groups and is now a fellow at the Brennan Center For Justice. "And there isn't enough effort to root it out and to actually paint it as what it is: an anti-democratic movement that's a threat to our security within our security forces."

But he added that the threat extended outside the armed forces and law agencies.

"It's not just the military veterans and the police officers who were involved in the violent and illegal activities, but the fact that these groups that have been engaged in militant violence across the country over the last four years and beyond have support among elected politicians."

