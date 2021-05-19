Did Mitch McConnell just kill the January 6 commission?

The chess pieces began moving -- against the bill -- shortly after McConnell's announcement. North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, who has been considered a potential "yes" vote for the commission, changed to a "no." Maine Sen. Susan Collins, one of a handful of Republicans who has shown a willingness, on occasion, to buck her party, said that she wouldn't support the bill unless its work was guaranteed to be concluded before 2022.

For regular watchers of McConnell, all of this will feel very familiar.

Remember back to the days after the January 6 riot when McConnell sent signals that he would be open to voting to convict then-President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial for his actions (and inaction) that day.

"I have not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate," McConnell wrote in a letter to his Republican Senate colleagues just hours after the House had impeached Trump for a second time.