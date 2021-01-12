Deutsche Bank won't do any more business with Trump

Trump has a checking account at Signature Bank, according to a 2019 financial disclosure filed with the US Office of Government Ethics. A revocable trust in the president's name also has a money market account at Signature Bank, according to the filing.

The loss of future business with Deutsche Bank is potentially a much bigger blow. The Trump Organization owes Deutsche Bank approximately $340 million in the coming years, the person familiar with the bank's thinking said.

There was no request from Trump for Deutsche Bank to lend more money, the person said.

Total lending by Deutsche Bank to Trump and his companies totals more than $2.5 billion, the New York Times reported in 2019.

Trump has several outstanding loans with Deutsche Bank, according to the president's financial disclosure documents. The president has borrowed tens of millions of dollars for Trump National Doral, his golf resort in south Florida. Deutsche Bank has also provided loans for the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago and the Trump International Hotel in Washington, which opened in 2016.