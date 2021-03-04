Detroit mayor declines Johnson & Johnson allotment, saying the other vaccines are better

Dr. William Schaffner, professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, says that the Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan needs to speak with his health commissioner about the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. Dr. Schaffner tells CNN's Jim Sciutto that all 3 approved vaccines are "in the sa…

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan declined an initial allocation of the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine this week even as nationwide demand continues to outpace available supply.

Duggan, a Democrat who has been mayor since 2014, said he turned down the shipment because the city is able to meet current demand with its supply of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines -- even as his administration expanded vaccine eligibility Thursday to residents ages 50 and older with chronic medical conditions.

"So, Johnson & Johnson is a very good vaccine. Moderna and Pfizer are the best. And I am going to do everything I can to make sure the residents of the City of Detroit get the best," Duggan said during a news conference Thursday.

The US Food and Drug Administration on Saturday authorized the one-dose J&J vaccine, which was found to be 72% effective in the US against moderate to severe/critical Covid-19 cases. Clinical trials showed the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were about 95% effective.

All three vaccines are highly effective at preventing serious illness from Covid-19, and health officials have urged people to take any Covid-19 vaccine they are offered.