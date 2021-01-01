Despite Covid-19 and stay-at-home orders, 2020 saw an increase in homicides across the US

"We've got two forces at work. We've got the pandemic and social unrest around police violence, the combination of the two major factors form a deadly combination. That explains the abruptness and timing of the increase and the sheer magnitude of the increase (in homicides)," Rosenfeld said.

What's missing from the assumption connecting the protests and homicide spike is "good hard evidence," Rosenfeld said.

In other words, protesters were not committing the crimes, he said.

Bocanegra, the Chicago program director, told CNN there were protests in the suburbs, but those areas did not see an increase in homicides.

"Those that are driving the violence, they were struggling even moreso pre-Covid," he said.

Government needs to approach violence like Covid, experts say

The pandemic shed new light on how to combat increased violence in cities, experts told CNN.

For one, the coordination of local, state and federal governments to mitigate the spread of the virus was one not seen before in the US -- and criminal justice experts say that same approach needs to be applied to the issue of violence.