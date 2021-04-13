Despite big travel numbers, airlines aren't roaring back yet

One tactic commonly used by low-cost carriers that is being tried by full-service airlines involves adding point-to-point flights opportunistically based on the latest demand trends. Recent new point-to-point additions by full-service airlines connect midsize cities like Austin, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Columbus with sunny destinations popular during the pandemic, such as Pensacola, Fort Meyers and Orlando, Florida, as well as to other midsize cities via nonstop flights.

To attract well-off leisure travelers, full-service carriers are also tweaking business fares. Instead of offering only a premium product at a premium price, they are starting to sell more services 'a la carte' aimed at a broader customer base less willing to pay for extras, such as additional checked baggage, access to a carrier's airport lounge, upgrades to first class, free cancellations or changes and extra frequent flier points.