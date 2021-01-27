Despite advances, it will be 'months' before everyone who wants a vaccine can get one, task force says

"We hear you, Gov. Hogan, and we couldn't agree more," Slavitt said.

"I would love to tell you that we inherited a situation where there were stockpiles and stockpiles of vaccines sitting there. That is not the case. And it is our job to level, both with the governors, and with the public," he said.

Slavitt said the administration is maintaining "a rolling inventory of two to three days of supply that we can use to supplement any shortfalls in production and to ensure that we are making deliveries as committed."

In its final days, Trump administration officials conceded that despite initial indications that second vaccine doses were being held in reserve, there was, in fact, no stockpile.

The briefing also addressed the spread of new coronavirus variants that are more contagious threatens to add stress to an already overwhelmed health care system, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday.