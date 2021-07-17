Desperate search for survivors as western Europe reels from a 'catastrophe of historic proportion'

The premier of North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany, Armin Laschet, who is also the Conservatives' candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in the upcoming federal election, said the floods in his state were "a catastrophe of historic proportion," calling on the world to speed up its efforts to both mitigate and adapt to climate change.

"The floods have literally pulled the rug from under people's feet," Laschet said.

"We will be faced with such events over and over, and that means we need to speed up climate protection measures, on European, federal and global levels, because climate change isn't confined to one state," he said.

While the overall amount of rainfall may not change over the course of the year in any given location, more of the rain is expected to fall in shorter bursts, which would tend to increase the frequency of flooding events.

This was noted by scientists with the European Environmental Agency, who said that "the projected increase in frequency and intensity of heavy precipitation over large parts of Europe may increase the probability of flash floods, which pose the highest risk of fatality."

Droughts, which are also becoming more common because of the climate crisis, can make flash flooding worse because very dry soil cannot efficiently absorb water.