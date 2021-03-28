Deshayla Harris, 'Bad Girls Club' star, identified as a Virginia Beach shooting victim

Officer who shot man did not have bodycam on

According to police, officers were responding to the first incident when they heard more gunshots nearby and found Harris shot. She died at the scene, police said.

Meanwhile, a Virginia Beach police officer nearby "encountered an armed citizen which resulted in a police involved shooting." A man, later identified as Lynch, died at the scene, police said.

"A father's dream son! Intelligent, handsome, a scholar, an athlete, an entrepreneur, and loved by all he came in contact with," Lynch's father, Wayne Lynch, said in a statement to local news station WAVY. "Rest In Peace Don!"

An attorney for Lynch's family told CNN the family was "in mourning" and described Lynch as a "standup guy."

The family was not giving interviews, the attorney said, though they may speak to the media in the coming days. But right now, "because of the shock, they just need to exhale," the attorney said.

The attorney told CNN that police had reached out to the family, but he would not characterize the communication in any way.