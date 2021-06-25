Deserted Dubai Airport terminal comes back to life

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said the airport could even see passenger numbers reaching around 26 million passengers this year, roughly the same amount it received last year.

If global travel restrictions continue to ease, the number could be significantly above that, he told CNN.

He also said the reopening of Terminal One could mean the addition of 3,500 jobs across Dubai's aviation industry, including airport, airlines, and food and beverage staff.

"There's room for optimism that wasn't there before," he says. "The fact that we've remained, all the way through the pandemic, the busiest international airport is proof of endorsement that the future for us is equally bright.

"Our geocentric location in the Middle East is perfect and the efficiency of the operating hub that we've built over the years continues to show the world how it should be done."

Some of the increase, say officials, will be down to the city's hosting of the long-awaited Dubai Expo, which is now scheduled for October, after being postponed due to the pandemic.

'Too far gone'