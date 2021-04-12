Derek Chauvin's defense is using these 3 arguments to try to get an acquittal in George Floyd's death

He offered a similar defense to his police supervisor in a phone call not long afterward. "We just had to hold a guy down," Chauvin said. "He was going crazy. He wouldn't ... he wouldn't go in the back of the squad--"

The audio then cut out. In the rest of the phone call, Chauvin said he and fellow officers had tried to put Floyd in the car, that he became combative, and then after a struggle, that he had a medical emergency, Sgt. David Pleoger testified.

What do prosecutors say? A series of police supervisors and training coordinators have sharply criticized Chauvin's restraint of Floyd. They said his actions were violations of the policies around de-escalation, objectively reasonable use of force and the requirement to render aid. Foremost among the critics was Chief Medaria Arradondo.

"That in no way shape or form is anything that is by policy. It is not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values," Arradondo said.