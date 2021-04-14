Derek Chauvin's defense expected to put its own medical experts on stand

Derek Chauvin's defense team is expected to call two more expert witnesses on their second day of testimony in an attempt to raise doubt in the prosecution's case and further highlight George Floyd's drug use.

On Tuesday, the defense's first day to call witnesses, their own use-of-force expert said the former Minneapolis Police officer was justified in kneeling on George Floyd for over nine minutes and did not use deadly force.

"I felt that Derek Chauvin was justified and was acting with objective reasonableness, following Minneapolis Police Department policy and current standards of law enforcement in his interactions with Mr. Floyd," said Barry Brodd, a former police officer.

The crux of his argument was that he did not consider putting a handcuffed Floyd in the "prone control" position on the street to be a use of force. He even suggested that it was safer for the subject because if they get up and fall they might hurt their face.