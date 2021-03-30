Derek Chauvin trial to continue with MMA fighter who watched George Floyd's death

Blackwell also played the harrowing video and audio of Floyd's death recorded by a bystander to bolster his argument. In response, defense attorney Eric Nelson argued that Chauvin was following his police training and said Floyd's cause of death was a combination of drug use and preexisting health issues.

"The use of force is not attractive, but it is a necessary component of policing," he said.

The first day of witness testimony also featured a Minneapolis 911 dispatcher. She was able to watch live video of Floyd's arrest at the time and called a police sergeant afterward to voice her concerns about the arrest.

"My instincts were telling me that something's wrong. Something was not right. I don't know what, but something wasn't right," Jena Scurry said she thought as she watched the video. "It was an extended period of time."

An employee at a Speedway gas station across the street also testified as prosecutors showed videos she filmed of Floyd's arrest.