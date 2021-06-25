Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in death of George Floyd

"My family and I have been given a life sentence. We will never get George back," he said.

Philonise wiped tears from his eyes as he spoke about Gianna. Terrence Floyd, another brother, struggled to speak as he asked for the maximum penalty.

"We don't want to see no more slaps on the wrist," nephew Brandon Williams said. "We been through that already -- in my community, in my culture."

Carolyn Pawlenty, Chauvin's mother, also grew emotional as she described him as her favorite son. She said the happiest moments in her life were when Chauvin was born and when she pinned his badge on his uniform for the first time.

"Derek, I want you to know I've always believed in your innocence, and I will never waver from that," she said.

Prosecutors for the state of Minnesota have requested a 30-year prison sentence, saying it "would properly account for the profound impact of Defendant's conduct on the victim, the victim's family, and the community," according to a sentencing memo.