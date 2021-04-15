Derek Chauvin says he will not testify at trial and testimony ends. Closings are set for Monday

Former police officer Derek Chauvin invoked his Fifth Amendment right at his trial for the death of George Floyd, as the trial nears its final stages.

Derek Chauvin invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify on Thursday and the defense rested its case as the trial of George Floyd's death neared its final stages. Closing arguments are set for Monday, after which the jury will be sequestered during deliberations.

Chauvin, speaking into a microphone before the jury entered the court, said it was his decision and his decision alone not to testify. Questioning from his attorney Eric Nelson suggested a tense internal debate on the issue.

"I have advised you, and (to say that) we have gone back and forth on the matter would be kind of an understatement, wouldn't it?" Nelson asked.

"Yes it is," Chauvin said.

If he had chosen to testify, prosecutors would have been allowed to cross-examine him.

After the defense rested its case, prosecutors called Dr. Martin Tobin, the pulmonologist who testified last week, to take the stand again for a short rebuttal against the defense's medical expert.