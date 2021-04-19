Derek Chauvin found guilty of all three charges for killing George Floyd

"I was just praying they would find him guilty," he explained. "As an African American, we usually never get justice."

In a statement, attorney Ben Crump and the Floyd family praised the verdicts.

"Painfully earned justice has arrived for George Floyd's family and the community here in Minneapolis, but today's verdict goes far beyond this city and has significant implications for the country and even the world," Crump said in a statement. "Justice for Black America is justice for all of America. This case is a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement and sends a clear message we hope is heard clearly in every city and every state."

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he was praying for the "right" verdict in the case, noting that the evidence was "overwhelming." After the verdict, he and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke on the phone with the Floyd family and their attorneys, according to video posted by Crump.

"Nothing is going to make it all better," Biden told them, but "at least now there's some justice."

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office prosecuted the case, cautioned that the verdict was not the end of the road.