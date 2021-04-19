Derek Chauvin found guilty of all three charges for killing George Floyd

The verdict comes about 11 months after excruciating bystander video showed Chauvin impassively kneeling on the neck and back of Floyd, handcuffed and lying prone on the street, for 9 minutes and 29 seconds on May 25, 2020. Under the officer's knees, the 46-year-old Black man gasped for air, repeatedly exclaimed "I can't breathe" and ultimately went silent.

His final moments illustrated in clear visuals what Black Americans have long said about the ways that the criminal justice system dehumanizes Black people, setting off mass protests across the country as well as incidents of looting and unrest.

Over about three weeks of testimony in court, Minnesota prosecutors have repeatedly told jurors to "believe your eyes" and rely on that video.

"This case is exactly what you thought when you saw it first, when you saw that video. It is exactly that. You can believe your eyes," prosecuting attorney Steve Schleicher said in closing arguments. "This wasn't policing. This was murder."

The guilty verdicts led to cries of joy among those gathered in Minneapolis at the spot where Floyd took his final breath. Floyd family attorney Ben Crump and the Floyd family released a statement praising the verdicts.