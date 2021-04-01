Derek Chauvin defended restraining George Floyd in phone call with supervisor

CNN's Omar Jimenez reports.

Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin spoke to his supervisor in a phone call shortly after kneeling on George Floyd for over 9 minutes last May to explain his version of what happened.

"I was just going to call and have you come out to our scene here," Chauvin told Sgt. David Pleoger in a call captured on body camera footage and played in court Thursday. "We just had to hold a guy down. He was going crazy. He wouldn't ... he wouldn't go in the back of the squad -- "

The video then ends. In the rest of the phone call, Chauvin said they had tried to put Floyd in the car, he became combative, and then after a struggle, he had a medical emergency, Pleoger testified. Chauvin did not mention that he used his knee on Floyd's neck and back, Pleoger said.

Pleoger then drove to the scene and advised the officers there to speak to witnesses. "We can try, but they're all pretty hostile," Chauvin responded.

It wasn't until later that night at the Hennepin County Medical Center that Chauvin told his supervisor that he had knelt on Floyd's neck, Pleoger testified.