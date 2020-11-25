Denver mayor apologizes for Thanksgiving travel plan

"I recognize that my decision has disappointed many who believe it would have been better to spend Thanksgiving alone," Hancock said in a statement released by his office. "As a public official, whose conduct is rightly scrutinized for the message it sends to others, I apologize to the residents of Denver who see my decision as conflicting with the guidance to stay at home for all but essential travel. I made my decision as a husband and father, and for those who are angry and disappointed, I humbly ask you to forgive decisions that are borne of my heart and not my head."