Dems push for House select committee after Senate Republicans derail bipartisan probe into January 6 attack

House Democrats are actively considering mounting a probe of their own into the January 6 US Capitol attack, signaling they don't plan to let the issue go away in the aftermath of Senate Republicans derailing the creation of an outside commission to probe the deadly insurrection.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has made clear repeatedly that moving to create a select committee has always remained a fallback option -- something that would require the support of a majority of the Democratic-led House to create. And a number of Democrats said on Friday that they believe Pelosi will indeed create the new committee -- and that the caucus would strongly support such an effort.

"That's her next move," one senior House Democrat said Friday.

Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Texas Democrat who served as an impeachment manager in former President Donald Trump's second trial, said the Senate should pass a bill creating an outside commission.

"However, in the event that it fails, the Congress should create a select committee to fully investigate the causes and consequences of the insurrection on January 6," Castro told CNN.