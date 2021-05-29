Demonstrators gather outside Nashville hat store that offered 'not vaccinated' yellow Star of David badges

Demonstrators gathered outside a Nashville hat store after it announced the sale of yellow Star of David badges, similar to the ones Nazis forced Jews to wear during the Holocaust, which read "NOT VACCINATED."

The owner of a Nashville hat store is being accused of anti-Semitism after announcing the sale of yellow Star of David badges, similar to the ones Nazis forced Jews to wear during the Holocaust, which read "NOT VACCINATED."

Nashville's hatWRKS posted a photo on Instagram on Friday announcing the sale of a Star of David patch that says "NOT VACCINATED," according to CNN affiliates WZTV and WSMV. The post has since been removed.

The caption on the post read: "patches are here!! they turned out great. $5ea. strong adhesive back .... we'll be offering trucker caps soon."

CNN has made several attempts to reach the store's owner, Gigi Gaskins, but has not heard back.

Jewish people in Europe were legally forced to wear badges as far back as the 13th century, according to the Holocaust Memorial Center. The Nazis resurrected this practice, which facilitated the Jews' "separation from society and subsequent ghettoization, which ultimately led to the deportation and murder of 6 million Jews," the center's website says.

After the post was removed, another hatWRKS post from Friday said, "people are so outraged by my post? but are you outraged with the tyranny the world is experiencing? if you don't understand what is happening, that is on you, not me."