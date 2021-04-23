Demonstrations continue as community awaits bodycam footage from Andrew Brown Jr. shooting

"By the time I got here, they was standing behind his car he was trying to get away," Demetria Williams who lives just down the road told CNN. Williams showed CNN where the car was situated and demonstrated how the wheels were, in her words, "spinning mud." She added: "They stood behind him. I couldn't tell you what, who shot him. I couldn't do that. But one of the officers or maybe a couple shot him."

Williams said the vehicle, after driving through an open lot, then crossed Roanoke Avenue, struck a tree and came to rest. Two neighbors told CNN that deputies then pulled out Brown and attempted lifesaving medical intervention.

A man who lives at the home where the vehicle came to rest said authorities had recovered a bullet from his home. The entry point just to the right of his front door was still visible.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Sheriff Department declined additional comment and said that the matter was being investigated by the state bureau of investigations. The state agency has not responded to CNN for additional comment.

While authorities have not given information on what led up to the incident, and specifically, whether Brown was armed, his family says he never carried a gun.