Demolition at Surfside condo could happen in days, ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa, officials say

"The internal review of the work done by Mr. Prieto is an ongoing process by our licensed experts," a spokesperson for Doral said Friday in a statement.

Condo association challenges

Max Friedman, a former member of the condo association, told CNN on Friday that board resignations -- largely over how to find the $15 million that was needed to fix the building's many structural issues -- held up the much-needed repairs.

"I would never quit a board -- I think that's terrible," said Friedman, who was a member from 2011 until 2016 and lives in Manhattan. When asked about the general sentiment among residents, he said, "there was confusion" and he personally felt the resignations of board members were "inappropriate."

As the investigation continues into what led to the partial collapse, public scrutiny has turned to the condo board.

"We know that answers will take time as part of a comprehensive investigation and we will continue to work with city, state, local, and federal officials in their rescue efforts, and to understand the causes of this tragedy," the board said Friday in a statement.