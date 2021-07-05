Demolition at Surfside collapse site could give search and rescue crews access to new areas of debris pile

The rest of the Champlain Towers South building was demolished and officials hope it will now be safer for rescue teams to expand their search with fewer reinforcements. The demolition came after part of the building fell early in the morning on June 24. At least 24 people were killed, inclu…

The rest of the Champlain Towers South building was demolished Sunday night and officials hope it will now be safer for rescue teams to expand their search with fewer reinforcements.

The structure was demolished around 10:30 p.m. ET Sunday using a method Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called "energetic felling," describing it as a process that "uses small, strategically placed explosives and relies on gravity to bring the building down in place."

The demolition came after part of the building fell early in the morning on June 24, collapsing approximately 55 of the building's 136 units. Crews immediately began digging through up to 16 feet of concrete and have confirmed at least 24 people were killed, including children. There are 121 people who remain unaccounted for.

With the threat of Tropical Storm Elsa looming, officials and rescue crews were increasingly concerned about the safety of those searching the rubble and the potential the rest of the structure would collapse.