Democrats to work on Covid relief throughout a critical week in Washington

As multiple Democratic aides have pointed out to me, giving people $1,400 checks is far easier than taking away a benefit. But, it's not unfair to say that it's always easier to agree in principle that Americans need another Covid relief package than it is to decide exactly what those needs are. Both the moderate and progressive wing of the Democratic party are going to see the next several weeks as a test of how they can influence legislating in the future. And, you can expect that this fight is seen as a proxy for how the next two years will unfold. Any wing of the party can derail this effort. It takes a handful of progressives in the House or a single moderate in the Senate. There isn't room here for folks to dig in. And if anyone decides they will, the entire effort could crumble.