Democrats to take Senate as Ossoff wins runoff, CNN projects

He said that "one of the first" bills he'd like to pass as Senate majority leader would provide $2,000 stimulus checks to help Americans suffering from the coronavirus pandemic, which the current Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, recently blocked despite President Donald Trump's support for enhanced aid. Democratic senators, who have been in the minority for six years, are now evaluating how to wield their gavels across various committees to address the health and economic crises.

"Georgia's voters delivered a resounding message yesterday: they want action on the crises we face and they want it right now," said Biden in a statement. "On Covid-19, on economic relief, on climate, on racial justice, on voting rights and so much more."

If he leads the Senate, Schumer would have a minuscule margin for error balancing the priorities of the left and the politically vulnerable.

Democrats acknowledged the intraparty fight to come. Maine independent Sen. Angus King, who caucuses with the Democrats, told CNN that he is "very reluctant" to eliminate the filibuster but looks forward to changing the rules to disincentivize its "abuse."