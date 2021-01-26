Democrats stunned by briefing on Capitol's security before insurrection: 'It was only by pure dumb luck' more weren't killed

After participating in the hearing, Rep. Matt Cartwright, a Pennsylvania Democrat, told CNN, "It was only by pure dumb luck that elected officials, staffers and more Capitol policemen were not killed."

Cartwright said his theory of why there was not enough action to prepare was "that people were more worried about optics more than they were worried about security."

Cartwright said he directly asked those briefing the committee whether concerns about how security preparations would look was a reason for not acting.

"I got no denials, and I got a couple of confirmations," he told CNN, declining to say who specifically confirmed that optics were a motive behind inaction.

The briefing came as US Capitol Police officers debate whether to hold a no-confidence vote targeting department leaders who were working on the day of insurrection, including Pittman. One source told CNN that Pittman was the operational chief the day of the siege at the Capitol and "never took control of the radio or commanded officers what to do in any way, shape or form." Officers have told CNN that they felt abandoned and betrayed by the department's leadership.