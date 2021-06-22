Democrats plot next steps on new election rules with a focus on Georgia

"This fight has just begun," Klobuchar said in a statement to CNN. "That's why, as chairwoman of the Rules Committee, I am announcing a series of hearings on the urgent need to pass critical voting, campaign finance, and ethics reforms, including a field hearing in Georgia to hear testimony on the recently enacted legislation to restrict voting in the state."

The move underscores the legislative reality for Democrats: They lack 60 votes to overcome a Republican-led filibuster in the 50-50 Senate and are looking for ways to keep the issue front and center in the run-up to the midterms next year.

Even if Democrats were to break up their sweeping bill, which Republicans say is tantamount to a federal takeover of state-run elections, they would almost certainly still fall short of a supermajority to pass legislation on an issue that badly divides the two parties.