Democrats look to barrel ahead with 'big, bold' Covid-19 relief plan

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the risk with President Joe Biden's Covid-19 relief package "is not going too big, it is going too small." CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said President Joe Biden told Senate Democrats at lunch Tuesday that he wants a "big, bold package" on Covid-19 relief and that he told Senate Republicans that their $600 billion proposal is "way too small."

It was a point White House press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated during her briefing -- there are certain "bottom lines" that Biden wants to be in the next round of Covid-19 relief, including direct payments reaching more Americans than what the Republican proposal would include.

"His view is that at this point in our country, when 1-in-7 American families don't have enough food to eat, we need to make sure people get the relief they need and are not left behind," Psaki said.

She again said the administration views the risk "is not going too big, it is going too small."