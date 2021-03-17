Democrats have put the filibuster in the hot seat. Here's where it comes from

It is now so baked in that Senate majority leaders tend to schedule so-called cloture votes to overcome the 60-vote threshold right away.

The "talking filibuster" that President Joe Biden said this week he could get behind would actually be more of a change in practice than Senate rules. It would force senators who oppose any given legislation to stand up and talk about it.

The idea is to make it more painful to wage a filibuster against a bill -- to have more events like when Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas talked for hours opposing Obamacare, in part by reading "Green Eggs and Ham," or when Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, talked for 13 hours against the use of military drones.

But experts like former Senate Parliamentarian Alan Frumin say the "talking filibuster" probably wouldn't do much to stop obstruction.

The reason: let's say Republicans are filibustering HR1, the voting rights legislation that passed the House. If enough GOP senators are willing to talk they could take turns and go all through the night for days and days.

Plus, rather than act as a deterrent, the filibustering senators may see it as politically advantageous to make a show of their opposition to a bill. So, the process would change, but the result -- legislation getting bogged down in the Senate with no end in sight -- may not.