Democrats fear Biden's agenda may be squandered as they pressure key moderates to abandon Senate GOP

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat who could face a tough reelection next November, has not yet embraced calls to gut the filibuster's 60-vote threshold, though she backs some changes to how the tactic is used. Asked if she would support lowering the 60-vote threshold, Hassan would not answer directly but did say, "It's important for us to do as much as we can" in a bipartisan way.

"Not yet," said Sen. Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat who also is involved in the bipartisan infrastructure talks, when asked if he backs gutting the filibuster. "I think the filibuster does serve a purpose. On the other side, some people are using it just to, you know, block things. And that's not good."

Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat up for reelection next year, indicated he hasn't decided if he backs lowering the 60-vote requirement or if his position is in line with Sinema's opposition to changing the rules.

While Kelly said Tuesday he is "generally a believer in change," the freshman Democrat said: "I'll evaluate any change to our rules, regardless of what they are, based on what's in the best interest of Arizona, and the best interest of our country."

To many Democrats -- particularly progressives in the House -- allowing the likes of moderates in the Senate dictate their party's ambitions, continues to enrage them.